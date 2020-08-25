DEBRAH KAY LANDERS-HARRISON, 51, of Sissonvile, formerly of West Palm Beach, FL., passed away after a short illness on Friday, August 21, 2020. A private memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net
