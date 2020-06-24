Debrah Sue Taylor

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


DEBRAH SUE TAYLOR, age 66, entered into rest on Monday, June 22, 2020, due to complications from having COVID-19.

She was born on September 16, 1953. She retired from the WV State Tax department. She was also a mail carrier for the Postal Service. She was an avid supporter of many charities including Children's Miracle Network, St Jude's and Native American. She was a fun-loving, warm-hearted, cuddling Granny to her four great-grandchildren and to a few adorable extras. She was a help, shoulder to lean on, second parent to her five grandchildren. She was a hard-working, loving mother to Mary Moore of Wallback, WV, and Billy Joe Taylor of Bickmore, WV. She is survived by four brothers (Roger , Thomas, Jackie, and Joey) and four sisters (Addie, Grithel, Kay, and Patty ).

She was preceded in death by her son, Harlan Mark Taylor, whom she loved very much.

We will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, at the Taylor Cemetery on Beechy Ridge, near the Arboghast Cemetery, to celebrate this good-hearted lady and all the joyful memories she brought to our lives.

Wilson - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Taylor Family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Allison, Bonnie - 1 p.m., Mt. Liberty Church, Big Springs.

Crowder, Jack - 1 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Davis, Robert - 7 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Goode Sr., John - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Gruspe, Cinderella - 3:30 p.m., Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Jane Lew.

Pearson, Fred - 11 a.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.

Starner, Shirley - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

White, Patricia - 2:30 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.

Woodell, Charlotte - 3 p.m., Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.