DEBRAH SUE TAYLOR, age 66, entered into rest on Monday, June 22, 2020, due to complications from having COVID-19.
She was born on September 16, 1953. She retired from the WV State Tax department. She was also a mail carrier for the Postal Service. She was an avid supporter of many charities including Children's Miracle Network, St Jude's and Native American. She was a fun-loving, warm-hearted, cuddling Granny to her four great-grandchildren and to a few adorable extras. She was a help, shoulder to lean on, second parent to her five grandchildren. She was a hard-working, loving mother to Mary Moore of Wallback, WV, and Billy Joe Taylor of Bickmore, WV. She is survived by four brothers (Roger , Thomas, Jackie, and Joey) and four sisters (Addie, Grithel, Kay, and Patty ).
She was preceded in death by her son, Harlan Mark Taylor, whom she loved very much.
We will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, at the Taylor Cemetery on Beechy Ridge, near the Arboghast Cemetery, to celebrate this good-hearted lady and all the joyful memories she brought to our lives.
Wilson - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Taylor Family.