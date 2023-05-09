DEBRIA JO WARNER, 64, of Buffalo passed away Friday, May 5, 2023 at her home following a long illness.
Debria was a certified nursing assistant and also a professional care giver who used her experience to take care of family members and friends who needed help. She was last employed at K-mart where she enjoyed her responsibilities and joking with her coworkers.
Family was her top priority and her greatest achievement was her children and grandchildren. She took pride in maintaining her farm and garden along with her animals. She enjoyed 4-wheeling and going to the family camp with her husband.
Debria loved to laugh and watch horror movies. She made sure the ones she loved always had enough to eat.
Born July 18, 1958, she was preceded in death by her mother, Ethyle Mae "Tuddles" Tucker Higginbotham; and a brother, Harold Eugene Higginbotham.
Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years, Donnie Warner; daughters, Sheila (Jason) Hoover of Mooresville, North Carolina, and Mindy (J.C.) Knight of Buffalo; son, Jeremy Lee (Jodi) Warner of Lexington, Kentucky; a young man she loved as a son, Andrew (Christina) Hankins of Culloden; grandchildren, Chelsea (Nathan) Higginbotham, Hannah Knight, Allie Knight, Logan Hoover, Maddie Warner, Benjamin Warner, and Henry Warner; great-grandchildren, Mason Higginbotham and Carter Higginbotham; as well as a large extended family and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Warner family by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.