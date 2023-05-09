Thank you for Reading.

Debria Jo Warner
DEBRIA JO WARNER, 64, of Buffalo passed away Friday, May 5, 2023 at her home following a long illness.

Debria was a certified nursing assistant and also a professional care giver who used her experience to take care of family members and friends who needed help. She was last employed at K-mart where she enjoyed her responsibilities and joking with her coworkers.

