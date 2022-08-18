Thank you for Reading.

DECKER K. ELDER, 87, of South Charleston, WV died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at home.

She was born November 1, 1934, near Romney, WV and was preceded in death by her husband, George B. Elder, her parents, Nellie and William Kuykendall, and her brother, Mike Kuykendall. She is survived by sisters, Edith Kuykendall Crane of Mount Pleasants, South Carolina and Mary Kuykendall Weber of Middle Grove, New York, and four nieces.

Tags

Recommended for you