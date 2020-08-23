DELANE (HAYNES) SMITH, 64, of Charleston passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Jess and Herma Haynes. Delane enjoyed camping at Rippling Waters Campground. She loved spending time with family and friends however; she loved her grandsons more than anything.
In addition to her parents, Delane is preceded in death by sisters, Dottie Kiser, Floretta Powel, and Regina Buford; brother, Roger Haynes; and granddaughter, Kelcey Marie Tucker.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Steve M. Smith; daughters, Jamie Ann Smith (Gene Tucker), Stacie Snyder; grandsons, Cayd Aaron Michael Snyder, Xander Kole Michael Gene Tucker, Xayden Kingston Michael Gene Tucker, Xakota Kam Michael Gene Tucker and R.J. Boucher; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Snyder and Whitney Boucher; sister, Bernice Asbury, Ann Thompson, Pam Phillips, and Nancy Haynes; special nephew, Darrell Burford, II, and Jesse Burford; nieces, Lisa McFarland, and Anetra Burford; and honorary daughter, Lynn Boucher, and Amy McMillion Monk; special niece, caregiver, and an angel to Delane, Trena Swartz.
Along with an immense circle of nieces and nephews that she loved. She had many friends and family that held a very special place in her heart. Delane was loved by all who knew he. She was kind, compassionate, and helped anyone that she could. She will forever be remembered for her huge heart and love for her husband, daughters, and her four grandsons.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Internment will immediately follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories. Due to COVID-19 masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. Online condolences can be made by visiting: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com