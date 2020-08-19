DELBERT EUGENE PUTNEY, 76, of Gallipolis Ferry, WV, passed away August 16, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Concord Cemetery in Henderson, WV, Thursday, August 20, at 1 p.m. As per the governor's guidelines social distancing and facemasks are required. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, WV, is serving the family.
