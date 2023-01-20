Thank you for Reading.

Della Cutlip Long
DELLA CUTLIP LONG, 101, of Flatwoods, went home to be with the Lord on January 18, 2023 at her residence.

She was born June 14, 1921 in Birch River, the daughter of the late Thornton W & Mary Earnestine Loving Burrough. Also preceding her in death was her 1st husband, Tida Cutlip, 2nd husband, Orval Long; sister, Eloise Hines; brother, Lacy Elmer Burrough; step daughter, Mary Long; step son, Johnny Long.

