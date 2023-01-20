DELLA CUTLIP LONG, 101, of Flatwoods, went home to be with the Lord on January 18, 2023 at her residence.
She was born June 14, 1921 in Birch River, the daughter of the late Thornton W & Mary Earnestine Loving Burrough. Also preceding her in death was her 1st husband, Tida Cutlip, 2nd husband, Orval Long; sister, Eloise Hines; brother, Lacy Elmer Burrough; step daughter, Mary Long; step son, Johnny Long.
Della was a loving homemaker, a former cashier for Sutton Foodland and was a Baptist by faith.
She is survived by her sons, Earl Cutlip (Joann) of Philippi, WV, Carl Cutlip (Martha) of Gassaway, WV; daughter, Judith Ann Barcus (Phil) of Cincinnati, OH; sister, Yvonna Sergent of Warrenton, VA; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren and 5 step great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Nova Sandy, Evelyn Fraley and Roberta Kuhl.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton with Rev. Rich Demastus officiating. Burial will follow at Braxton Memorial Cemetery, Airport Rd. Sutton. Friends may call 11:30 till 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers family suggests donations be made to: WV Hospice Caring, P.O. Box 323 Burnsville, WV 26335.
Greene-Robertson Funeral Home is humbly serving the Cutlip/Long families.