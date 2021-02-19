DELLA FAY DOTSON DORSEY, 96, of Nettie, West Virginia, left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior early in the morning of Saturday, February 13, 2021. She had been a resident of Belpre Landing Assisted Living in Belpre, Ohio, since 2016. Della was born October 25, 1924 at Curtin, WV, to the late Nealy Watson Dotson and Icie Spencer Dotson.
A life-long resident of Nettie, WV, Della was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church. She was baptized by Pastor Joe Smith at Grassy Creek on Sunday evening August 1, 1937. She said, "accepting my Lord and Savior was the first best event in my life." When asked about church, she would say "the church was a shelter for me, and the altar is still there waiting for additional souls to be saved."
On a beautiful fall Saturday evening in October 26, 1946, Rev. Bruce Woods married Della and Arnold "Shack" Dorsey, after which they shared 57 wonderful years together until Arnold passed away on March 2, 2003.
Prayer was an essential practice in Della's life. Many young new Christians found a spiritual mentor in Della. She also walked alongside struggling friends, troubled ones looking for peace or purpose in their lives. Della was a generous supporter of her church, her family, her community and worthy causes. In earlier years, she sang in the church choir and so loved the groups gathering weekly at her home for singing, fellowship and refreshments. Della enjoyed volunteering, especially riding along with the local rescue squad/ambulance service. She created many scrapbooks that capture much Nicholas County history, as well as many life stories that she loved writing.
Many good times happened at the end of Dorsey Road, where family lived next door, and were just as closely connected in heart and presence. Hospitality was a great gift for visiting families, special occasions, including Dorsey family reunions. Della grew a bountiful garden and shared her harvest, as well as homemade items including cold packed sausage, applesauce and pies made with Rambo apples picked from her tree, berry jams and jellies. She found purpose taking food to the sick, sitting bedside with those who were crossing into eternal life, and savored the days when she and "Shack" would visit people together. Whatever she did, it was always, "To God be the Glory!"
Surviving are sisters-in-law Beattie Dorsey, Eula Dorsey and Norma Sears; 7 nieces: Cindy Bond, Jennifer Breuer, Patsy Caltrider, Billie Jean Carte, Brenda Fisher, Anita Hughes, Kathy McMillian and 10 nephews: Allen Bond, Steven Dorsey, Brian "Junior" Hamilton, Tom Hurd, Jack Hurd, Howard Hurd, Robert Nutter, Steven Sears, Stoney Sears, and Ralph Staton. She also leaves behind many special friends, including Jerry and Ann Lewis, John and Cheryl Blackburn and Eva Woodward.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Della was preceded in death by her step-mother Gertrude Dotson, brothers Troy Dotson and Jay Sears; sisters Dorothy Nutter, Lareda Perkins, and Erma Bond; niece, Carolyn Bond McClung; nephews, Kenneth Bond, David Dwaine Perkins, and Dennis Ray "Tommy" Perkins; brothers-in-law Roy Dorsey and Lake Dorsey, and sisters-in-law Myrtle McMillion and Lubelle Hamilton.
The celebration of Della's life will be held on Sunday, February 21, at the Olive Branch Baptist in Nettie, WV, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Stuart Stover, Sam Gray and Larry Gawthrop officiating. The visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Nettie immediately following the service.
Masks, social distancing (seating) and CDC guidelines will be in place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Olive Branch Baptist Church, P.O. Box 254, Nettie, WV 26681.
