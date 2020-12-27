Della Garrett

DELLA FRANCINE GARRETT passed away December 17, 2020, at the age of 61, in her hometown of Charleston.
Della never met a stranger, she had an uncanny ability to bring a smile to everyone she met. She had a larger than life passion for "Little Debbie Cakes" and coffee. Della was a member of DuPont High School class of 1976.
She is survived by her beloved brother, Robert "Bim Bim" Garrett and Mary Beth "My Bethy" Wolfe; sister, Georgina (Clark) Sigman; niece, Nicole (Phillip) Garrett-Adams; beloved great-niece, Nautice "TC" and great-nephew, Lavidacus "Bubba".
Our deepest appreciation to all the healthcare professionals and staff. A special thanks to her friends at the Malden Tudors.
A celebration of Della's life will be held at a later date.
The online guest book for Della Francine Garrett can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, is in charge of the arrangements.