DELLA JANE WILLIAMS of Seng Creek, WV went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, WV after a long illness.
Della was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Belva Skeens; brothers, Carl and Clifford Skeens and a sister, Pearl Williams.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Clyde Williams; daughter, Angel Williams Peters (Jeff); sons, Steven Williams and Daniel "Boone" Williams (Kanisha Ranae); grandsons, Jeffery (Kristin), Bradley, and Matthew Peters; granddaughters, Khloe Renae and Pyper Jane Williams; great granddaughter, Athena Peters; sister, Becky Peters; brothers, William Skeens (Linda), Lee Skeens (Theresa); best friend from childhood, Patty Honaker and special friend and sister in Christ, Edna Gooch. She had a host of nieces and nephews.
A Special thanks to her niece, Lora Reese for always being with her and helping when needed. Della loved Jesus, her kids and had her grandkids spoiled after her. She always had a smile! She never met a stranger and would help anyone. She loved to ginseng, hunt molly moochers, and enjoyed watching wrestling. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday afternoon, March 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sylvester Church of God Sylvester, WV with Pastor Robert Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV. The visitation will be 2 hours before the service at the church.
Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville is serving the family. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net.