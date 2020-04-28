DELLA JOAN PATTERSON CARUTHERS, 78, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2020. She was a graduate of UC in West Virginia with a degree in nursing. She retired from Forsyth Medical Center. She was preceded in death by a brother, John Patterson and a granddaughter, Sonia Luster. She is survived by daughters and a son-in-law, Becky and Danny Gillenwater, Della Renee Caruthers, and Nancy Caruthers; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers, Rev. Bernard "Pat" Patterson and wife Becky, Keith Patterson and wife Ester; friend, Jerry Caruthers; and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Dobson Church of God. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Dobson Church of God. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Barker, Barbara Lou - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Hunt, Phyllis Irene - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Jones, Martin Luther - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Mullins, Emma - 2 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
Snyder, Curtis - 1 p.m., Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.