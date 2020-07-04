DELLA MAY GREEN, formerly of Mill Creek, departed this life on July 3, 2020, at her current residence in Boons Camp, Ky. She was born January 16, 1926. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va. Friends may call from 6 p.m. till 9 p.m. Saturday at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville.
