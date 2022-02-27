Della Moles Feb 27, 2022 Feb 27, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DELLA MOLES 86, of Owens, passed away February 21, 2022. Moss Feaster Funeral Home, Dunedin, FL is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Della Dunedin Funeral Home Fl Mole Pass Away Feaster Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sandra Kay Cook Hazelett Dreama Kay Turley Blank Terri Elizabeth Thaxton Sylvia Elaine Jarrett Smith Blank William Carroll Lovejoy Robert Clayton Elswick Sr. Sylvia B. Hackney Blank Linda DiCarlo Blank Davis Patrick Antis Blank Helmut “Herman” Guehr Trending Now Articles ArticlesGazette-Mail editorial: Rug pulled out from beneath WV yet againSusan Williams: E. Gordon Gee, American academic (Opinion)Marshall professor features Huntington homes on social mediaStatehouse Beat: Themes emerge in sessionCharleston's mainline churches struggle for identityWV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind building from 1846 burns down; no one hurtFuller sworn in as Huntington fire chief for second timeDear Abby: Family front and center in rekindled relationshipRemembering Charlie Tee from NYCWVU basketball: In a game of inches, Mountaineers lose again Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 28, 2022 Daily Mail WV More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down