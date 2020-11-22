Della Rhodes

DELLA CAROLINE RHODES, 77, of Mill Creek went home to be with the Lord November 18, 2020.
Della was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born in Dunbar, PA. and graduated from Dunbar High School, PA. She also attended church at Hansen Chapel of Mill Creek. Della loved her family and her grandchildren were the pride of her joy.
She is survived by her caring husband of 54 years, Bill Rhodes; son, Danny Rhodes and wife Dee; daughter, Stephanie; adopted son, Cameron Chambliss; grandchildren, Miranda Rhodes and Adara Rhodes; and great grandchild, Alecia Burdette.
To honor Della's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.