DELLENA J. BAILEY passed away peacefully on July 14, 2021 at Logan Regional after a short battle with cancer.
Dee as she was affectionately known was a retired Boone County school cook; having worked most of her time at Madison Middle.
Dellena was preceded in death by her parents Ezra Dell and Vosta Jewell Miller, her infant sister Karen Sue Miller. Her father and mother in law, James French and Frances Bailey.
Dellena is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rev. William (Bill) Bailey. Daughter Danielle (Chad) Miller., and the light of her life, grandsons Bryce and Brantley Miller. Sister Lawana (Dwain) Akers. Niece Michele (Joe) Linville. Great nephews Alex and Austin Parsons. She is also survived by step granddaughter Alisha Brown and step great grand daughter Hailey Gudis.
Along with many other loving friends and family.
Services will be held 11 a.m., on Saturday July 17, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home with Rev. Roger McCauley and Leonard Bolton officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Gardens, Low Gap Road Madison, WV.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.