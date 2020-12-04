DELMA ELIZABETH HAYNES, age 84 of Plattsmouth, NE passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Prestige Care Center of Plattsmouth.
She was born on February 9, 1936 to Okey S. and Hilda D. (McClanahan) McClanahan in Lanham, WV.
Delma is survived by her daughter: Charlotte Sopala and husband George of Plattsmouth, NE; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; her sister: Barbara "Kat" Lopatka of Fort Myers, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Okey and Hilda McClanahan, daughter: Debbie Baldwin, son: Larry Haynes, husband: Bruce Haynes, and her life partner: Louie Hammonds.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in West Virginia.
Her Final Resting Place will be at the Goff McClanahan Cemetery in Sissonville, WV.
Memorials to the Family.
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com