DELMAR LEWIS PARSONS, 92, of Point Pleasant passed away on Thurs. April 22, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the First Church of the Nazarene Point Pleasant. Burial will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. A full obituary can be accessed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.