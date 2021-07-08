DELMAR MORGAN of Elkview formerly of St. Albans entered into the presence of the Lord Monday July 5, 2021 at CAMC memorial hospital after an extended illness .
Delmar was a devout Christian and a member of Elkview Church of Christ. He attended Freed-Hardman College in Henderson TN. From there he began preaching at varies congregations . He was full time preacher from 1960 to 1963 for the Church of Christ in Laings Ohio. Moving from Ohio in 1968 back to his home state of WV he continued to preach at various congregations throughout the valley. In 1968 he took a job with the US Postal service where he worked until he retired in 1992. He continued through the years preaching at varies congregations when there was a need. He also taught classes at Washington Street church of Christ in St. Albans and Elkview Church of Christ.
Delmar is survived by his loving wife of 61 years , Joyce Keeling Morgan, daughter Donna Rose of St. Albans, daughter in law Marcie Morgan of Bridgeport, son and daughter in law Tim and Elonda Morgan of Walton, son and daughter in law Dwight and Natasha Morgan of St. Albans. Sister Nadine Burkhart of Woodsfield, Ohio. 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Sister in law Joan fix and husband Bill, sister in law Mary Sheppard and husband Randy.
He was preceded in death by his loving son Terry Morgan, his parents Cecil and Janet Morgan, father in law and mother in law John and Mary Alice Keeling.
Service will be at 12 p.m., Friday July 9, 2021 at Elkview Church of Christ, Route 119 and Elk street, Elkview WV.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.