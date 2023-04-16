DELMAR RAY WITHROW, 77, of Dunbar, fell asleep into the arms of the Lord on April 12, 2023.
Delmar and his wife were saved and baptized together at Raymond City Community Church. They later became members of Dunbar Mountain Mission and were surrounded by a loving church family. He always said his family was his greatest accomplishment. Delmar proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He ended his career retiring from the Kanawha County Board of Education. He enjoyed spending his free time picking up scrap metal and making new lifelong friends.
He is preceded in death by his son, Alex; loving wife, Lena; and daughters, Brenda and Teresa.
He is survived by his children, Dale Ray (Tana), Eugene (Sharon), Jackie (Cindy), Rick (Leanne), Kenny, Freda (Donnie), Kevin, Tara; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. He will be missed by all his family and a host of friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at Dunbar Mountain Mission, Dunbar, with Pastor Dave Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Dunbar Mountain Mission, 605 Dunbar Ave, Dunbar, WV 25064, or HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.