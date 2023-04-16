Thank you for Reading.

Delmar Ray Withrow
DELMAR RAY WITHROW, 77, of Dunbar, fell asleep into the arms of the Lord on April 12, 2023.

Delmar and his wife were saved and baptized together at Raymond City Community Church. They later became members of Dunbar Mountain Mission and were surrounded by a loving church family. He always said his family was his greatest accomplishment. Delmar proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He ended his career retiring from the Kanawha County Board of Education. He enjoyed spending his free time picking up scrap metal and making new lifelong friends.

