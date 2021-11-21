Delmas Clinton Mullins

LLOYD BENNETT NAYLOR, 93, of Walton, Roane County went home to be with the Lord on November 17, 2021. Born on June 22, 1928, in Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Tracie Jan Naylor; parents Okey Naylor and Virgie Myers Naylor; sisters, Gladys Naylor Osborne, Garnet Naylor Jordan, Agnes Naylor James; brothers, Paul Naylor, Gerald Naylor, and Glen Naylor.
He is survived by Eula Elmore Naylor his loving wife of 67 years; brother Ira Dallas Naylor, Sr. (Shirley); sister-in-law Bobbie Naylor; children, Kevin Naylor (Pamela), Kelly Naylor (Vickie); granddaughter, Sara Naylor; grandson; Bobby Frampton (Kristy); great-grandsons; Hunter Frampton (Ashleigh), Shelton Frampton (Alexis), Winston Frampton (Kaiya); nieces, Cheryl James Wilkinson (Bob), Carol Osborne Rose, (Orville), Linda Naylor Cummings (Don); nephews, Neal Jordan (Mary), Ira Dallas Naylor, Jr. (Jennifer) and many great grand nieces and nephews.
Lloyd was a graduate of Phillips High School in Borger Texas, and Texas Tech University. He was a member of the Walton Union Church. During the Korean Conflict he served in the Air Force and was stationed in Alaska.
Lloyd retired from Columbia Gas after over 25 years of service to the company. Prior to his employment at Columbia Gas, he taught one year at Walton High School and discovered teaching was not the vocation for him. During his many years of retirement, Lloyd and Eula enjoyed traveling on bus trips throughout the United States, Canada and to WVU football games with their friends.
Lloyd was instrumental in bringing clean water to Walton and the surrounding areas. In addition to being one of the founders of the Walton Public Service District, he served a 50-year tenure as chairman of the of board for the district.
Visitation will be from 11 to 12 p.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin, WV. The funeral will be 12 p.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Matics Funeral Home Inc. The service will be officiated by Pastor Tim Ashley. Burial will be in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Ambler Ridge, WV.