DELMER "JUNEBUG" DEAN JARRELL JR., 65, of Robinson, WV passed away April 22, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with visitation Saturday, April 24th 6p.m. till 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.

