DELMES ALEXANDER WOODS, 87 of Ravenswood, went home to be with the Lord on May 15, 2021. He passed away at Cedar Grove Assisted Living in Parkersburg.
Delmes was born June 15, 1933 in Braxton County, WV, son of the late Charles A. and Zella Bennett Woods. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Century Aluminum, Formerly Kaiser Aluminum, with 35 years of service. Delmes was a faithful member of the Ripley Tabernacle Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, gardening and mowing and going to church.
He is survived by his son, Kevin Woods and his wife Abbi of Ravenswood; daughter Sherry Brown and her husband Marshall of Ft. Worth Texas; grandchildren Taylor Woods, Blake and Carson Brown; brothers, Dorless Woods, Demil Woods, Dencil Woods and Dana Woods.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Louise Hall Woods; brothers, Darrell Woods, Donald Woods, Delbert Woods and Dorle Woods; sisters Phyllis Sparkes, Louise Samples, Ernestine Woods and Shirley McLaughlin.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 22, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Mike Elder officiating. Burial will be in the Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood. Friends may call on the family from Noon until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com