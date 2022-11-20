Thank you for Reading.

Delmore Clark "Dale" Boyce
DELMORE CLARK "DALE" BOYCE, 81 of Ripley, passed away November 18, 2022 at Mountain View Care Center, Ripley following an extended illness.

Dale was born May 30, 1941 in Advent, son of the late Charles and Edith Elliott Boyce. He attended Charleston High School and was a US Navy Veteran. He was owner and operator of Dale's Ceramic Tile. He was a Christian and attended the Liberty Tabernacle and Ripley Baptist Temple. He enjoyed hunting, and antiquing but most of all spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

