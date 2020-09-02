DELORES ANN HILL, 86, of South Charleston, WV went home to be with The Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020 at home after a long illness.
Delores received a Master of Arts from WVU in 1960. She was a teacher/principal at Gillispie Elementary School and then to Ashford-Rumble with 33 years of service. Delores was a member of Brier Creek Baptist Church and a former longtime member of the Alum Creek Lioness Club where she received the Leonard Jarrett Award.
Delores is preceded in death by her parents, Lenzy Meickles and Katherine Harrison Meickles; brother, Tommy Meickles; sisters, Mona Barnhart, Pinkie Harless, Vada Mooney, Dorothy Thaxton, and Ella Rae Myers.
She is survived by her husband, Roberts Hill, whom she married December 25, 1953; sister, Becky Phipps; brother, Lenzy (Brenda) Meickles, and many nieces and nephews who will greatly miss her.
Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, September 3, at Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Sisk officiating. Burial will follow at Forks of Coal Memorial Park, in Alum Creek, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.