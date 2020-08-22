Essential reporting in volatile times.

Delores Ann Mounts
DELORES ANN MOUNTS (REED), "5'2" eyes of blue" passed peacefully on Sunday August 16, 2020. Born a coal-miner's daughter on March 18, 1933 in Aflax, Kentucky as the youngest of 10 children to Albert and Sarah Reed (Byrge). She was preceded in death by her parents, 9 siblings, Mabel "Frankie", Charlie, Hurstle, Dale, Violet, Hazel, Milton "Coleman", Jasper "Cleo", and Glen; husband Thadice Mounts and son's Mortica "Mortie" and Kevin Mounts. She is survived by her children, Thadice "Dwight" and Keith Mounts, daughter Pat (Charles) Spaulding; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren, and a host of other friends and family members. Delores lived in Charleston, WV as a caretaker for most of her life but always considered Aflax, KY and Williamson, WV her home. We will miss her fun-loving spirit, her spunk and tenacity, and hearing her say "Hello Darlin'" when you walked in the door. Services will be held privately at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com