DELORES (BARNETTE) RIDENOUR, 80, of South Charleston, passed away on July 3, 2020, at CAMC Memorial.
She was a 1957 graduate of South Charleston High School. She retired as a Senior Group Manager from Home Interiors & Gifts. Delores lived life to the fullest and always had a beautiful smile for everyone that crossed her path. She enjoyed traveling, crosswords, cryptograms, puzzles, country music and time with her family and friends.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Ridenour; her daughter, Michelle R. Myers; sisters, Thelma Rice and Elizabeth Silman, and grandson Joshua Myers.
Delores is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Ridenour Pectyo of Cross Lanes; sister, Evelyn Mairs of Las Vegas, NV; sister-in-law, Debbie R. (Lanny) Cunningham of Columbus, OH; son-in-law, David Myers of South Charleston; grandchildren, Lauren (James) Namsupak of Morgantown, Renee', Justin, and Joey Myers of South Charleston, Jordan (Aisha) Pectyo of Lowell, AR; great-grandchildren, Lorelei, Jordy, Jameson and Valentina; many nieces and nephews; and her boyfriend, Max Carver of Malden.
Due to these unprecedented times of COVID-19, a private service to Honor the Life of Delores was held on Thursday at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston with Pastor Chuck Pennington officiating. Delores was laid to rest in Cunningham Memorial Park, Saint Albans.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.