DELORES "DODO" ANN BELCHER, 81, of Liberty, WV, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. She had many different names from those that loved her, and she was loved by so, so many. She loved having her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren under the same roof as much as they could be. Her laughter and stories always lit up the room for her entire family.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence "Twig" Belcher; her beloved son, Hoyt Ray Belcher; parents Hoyt and Mary Casto; sisters, Lorena Phillips and Carol White, and her brothers, Charles, Larry and Robert Casto. She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Larry) Green of Hapzibah, GA, Roberta (Timmy) Boggess of Sissonville, WV and Loretta (Randy) Triplett of Procious, WV; brother, Jimmy Casto; sisters, Joyce Gibson and Cindy Payne; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12 p.m. On Wednesday, September 23, at Emma Chapel Cemetery in Liberty WV. The family will welcome friends at the cemetery one hour prior to the service. The family asks that all CDC guidelines are followed by those who plan to attend. Masks are required. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
