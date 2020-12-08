DELORES FRANCES GRALEY BREEDLOVE, 87, of Charleston, passed away on December 5, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
She was born on November 1, 1933 to the late George and Dorothy Hayes.
Delores was a Christian and is now with her Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ. She attended Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Teays Valley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Graley.
Delores is survived by her six daughters, Melody Pourfarhadi (Moe) of Charleston, Pam Boggs (Charles) of Scott Depot, Tina Ertl of Marmet, Wanda Ertl (Joe) of Charleston, Susie Martin of Sebring, FL, Diane Hannah of Dunbar; 9 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the nurses (Asa, Swish, and Kathy) at CAMC for their tender loving care of our mother.
Due to covid-19, there will be not be a service. She will be cremated and we want to thank Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, for taking great care of our family.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.