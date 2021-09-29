DELORES (HINTZ) BROWN (Sept. 29, 1934 - Sept. 27, 2021) went to be with Our Lord in the early morning hours, passing peacefully in her home surrounded by family, two days before her eighty-seventh birthday. She was born at home to Lillian (n e Stevens) and Walter Gus Hintz in Dunbar, WV; she attended Dunbar High School, and went on to Morris Harvey College (now University of Charleston), where she studied music and education. She taught mostly first grade at Brown and Lizemores Elementary Schools (1969-1978) in Clay County, and during this time, became the first teacher in the state of West Virginia to receive the Board of Regents Teaching Degree. She retired in her 40s due to breast cancer - a fight she eventually won, remaining cancer free for the rest of her life. She was an accomplished saxophone player, and played in a dance band; she introduced many students to the love of music and enjoyed offering her musical talents at her church. She was active at the Nazarene Church in Lizemores for decades, and worked as a tutor in their afterschool program. She kept large gardens, canned much, and gave away more - she offered food frequently to neighbors, friends, relatives, and strangers. She had a welcoming heart for absolutely anyone who needed her. She was an ardent fan of the WVU Mountaineers.
She is the last survivor of eight siblings: Walt Jr., Betty (Perkins), Robert, Henry, Bess (Herndon), Jess, and Danny. She is also preceded in death by her son Jonathan Foster Brown; her granddaughter, Jeannette Isabella Conley; and great-grandson, Maxxen John Schuessler. She is survived by her husband Gale E. Brown (96), three children Dr. James Walter (Rhonda), Patricia Conley (Kevin), Richard Gale (Aldrea); and Steve Herndon (Martha), her nephew whom she adopted in her heart at the request of his mother, Bess. She also leaves behind 19 grandchildren--including Steve's two children Anna Shampine (Derek) and Drew; 18 great grandchildren- including Anna's two daughters Stevie and Eden, and many extended family members and loving friends. She left a beautiful legacy of love, and everyone whose life she touched is better for having known her.
Her funeral was held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11 a.m., at the Nazarene Church at Lizemores with a visitation just prior beginning at 9:30 am.