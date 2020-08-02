DELORES JEAN HOFF, 77, of Covington, Ga., formerly of Looneyville, died July 28, 2020. Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020, at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
