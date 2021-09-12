Delores Jean Bailey Sep 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DELORES JEAN BAILEY, 83, entered into heaven Wednesday, September 8, 2021.She was preceded in death by her son, Mark; her parents, Bryan and Okie Jarrett; her sisters, Opal Cavender, Betty Parsons, Ruth Litton and her brother Johnny Jarrett.She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Carole Mateer; her son Todd Bailey; her sister, Sherry Ramsey and three grandchildren.There will be no service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Todd Bailey Ruth Litton Dawn Carole Mateer Mark Johnny Jarrett Bryan Jean Bailey Recommended for you Local Spotlight Wilmer “Hyman” Pauley Kimberly Ann Hammond Marlene Enid Hanson Clyde B. “Sonny” Ball Blank Larry Gothard Edna Vernell Megginson Naomi Ruth Thornton Jerry Cantrell Michael Ray Barker Robert L. Cantley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 12, 2021 Daily Mail WV Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained