Thank you for Reading.

DELORES JEAN BAILEY, 83, entered into heaven Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mark; her parents, Bryan and Okie Jarrett; her sisters, Opal Cavender, Betty Parsons, Ruth Litton and her brother Johnny Jarrett.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Carole Mateer; her son Todd Bailey; her sister, Sherry Ramsey and three grandchildren.

There will be no service.

Tags

Recommended for you