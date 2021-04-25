DELORES JEAN FARLEY, 86, of Poca, WV quietly passed away following a long illness on April 8, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston with her son and sister Sherry at her side.
Born in Bergoo, WV on November 25, 1934, she was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell "Buster" Elkins and Irene Ward Elkins; husband Sheridan Farley, daughter Billie A. Yeager; sisters Carol Ball and Patricia Higginbotham, brother James "Jimmy" Elkins, half-sister Nicky Wells, and grandson Jeremy Yeager.
Throughout her life Jean enjoyed telling stories, hunting, fishing, gardening, fun shopping trips, going out to eat, margaritas, scaring the daylights out of people, and serving delicious meals. An invitation to go out to eat, a trip to play keno, and visiting with family could be highlights of her week. She was both fun loving and passionate about her beliefs. The family will miss her humor, her wild stories and her love of life.
Jean is survived by son Arnold "Lihu" Yeager (Linda Heddinger), her grandson Dustin Rose and his partner Kaitlyn LeMaster, who were her caregivers these last few months and their two children, Evelyn and Tecumseh. In addition, she leaves behind sisters Sandra Newell, Marilyn Sue Cook, Sherry (Mandy) Cabell, Judith (Jack) Lett, Betty (Don) Farro, Cheryl Dembowski, Karen (Dave) Rothan, brother Paul (Charity) Elkins; half-brothers Alva Dean (Patricia) Kolovich, Paul Kolovich and Albert (April) Kolovich; stepbrothers Jimmy Kolovich and Bobby Kolovich. She will also be missed by grandsons, Chris, Bryant, and Robert Yeager, seven other great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
At her request, her body was donated to Marshall University. Memorial donations may be made to Kanawha HospiceCare. There will be no services.