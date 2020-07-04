Delores Jean Hilton

DELORES JEAN HILTON, 82, of Ravenswood, passed away on July 2, 2020, at her home. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at the Second Baptist Church in Ravenswood. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, at the Second Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior to service. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood is in charge of arrangements.

