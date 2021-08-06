DELORES JOAN (WHITE, DILLY) TACKETT, 85 of Peach Creek, WV passed away on August 3, 2021. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Victory Freewill Baptist Church at Mill Creek, WV. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV. Friends may call from 10 until 11 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Victory Freewill Baptist Church at Mill Creek, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.
