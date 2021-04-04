Thank you for Reading.

DELORES LEE JOLLEY, died March 28, 2021. Memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation one hour prior. Live stream beginning at 1 p.m., on Henson & Kitchen website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

