DELORES LOUISE HUMBLES, 80, of Charleston, WV
Beloved mother, grandmother, auntie and friend peacefully passed away on July 28, 2020. She retired from the West Virginia State Capital where she worked as a secretary from 1969 through 1985 for Governor's office, first for John "Jay" D. Rockefeller and later for A. James Manchin, during his term as Secretary of State.
Delores was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Ware Humbles, her father, Joseph Lewis Humbles Sr., her brother, Joseph Lewis Humbles Jr., and two sisters, Dereatha Humbles, and Loretta Mae Bright.
Delores is survived by two sons, Dwan Lee Humbles of Newport News, VA; and Charles Lamont Humbles of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by her daughter, Dorothy "Yvette" Walker (Roger Walker, Jr.) of Chesapeake, VA. Other survivors include granddaughters, Cierra and Alysha Humbles of Charleston, WV; and Ashley Laster (Andrew Laster) Virginia Beach, VA.
She is survived by a host of extended family, nieces and nephews. Delores shared a special fondness for her favorite nephew, RodLee Coates, as he did for her. Her unconditional love remains with us all.
Funeral service will be at Preston Funeral Home, Inc., 812 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV 25301. Viewing will be noon to 1 p.m., with a private family service at 1 p.m., mask are required.