DELORES LOUISE IXOS, 97, of Peytona, WV passed away March 30, 2021. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville with visitation one hour prior to service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.

