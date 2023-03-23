MRS. DELORIES Y. OSBORNE DAVIS, 77, of Charleston, was born on January 19, 1946 in Bluefield, and passed away peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her father, Charles H. Osborne; mother, Alice M. Osborne; husband, Keith R. Davis; and three brothers.
Delories was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, loyal friend, and mentor to everyone. She is survived by her daughter, Marseeia A. Davis-Segovia; son, Major Keith R. Davis II, with the United States Army; and grandchild, Natalia Cordia-Alice Segovia.
Delories attended West Virginia State University and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1977. In 1994 she received a Master of Arts degree with a major in Agency Counseling from Marshall University. Her accomplishments are innumerable. She was a trailblazer on the campus of West Virginia State University as she organized developed and opened the first Child Development Center. Under her direction and supervision, the West Virginia State University Child Development Center opened in 1990 and was located on the campus in Institute. The childcare facility was designed to supervise and care for children. The daycare services supported parents and guardians by providing excellent care for children who were too young to be left alone and for children that required care before or after school. The program, which was educationally based, focused on age-appropriate developmental activities.
In her position as Executive Director of the Center, Delories provided opportunities for many West Virginia State University students to complete their programmatic field experiences and she also provided valuable mentoring services for many students who respected her knowledge of working with children. Delories Davis served for 20 years as the administrator of the Child Development Center at West Virginia State University before retiring on June 1, 2011.
Delories was active in the community and served on various boards such as the Executive Committee of the St. Francis of Assisi. At West Virginia State University, she was a member of the President's Circle, which is West Virginia Sate University's premier annual giving society, recognizing WVSU's most faithful and generous donors. She maintained membership in several organizations, including Beta Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, where her offices of service included serving a President and serving as Co-Chair of the first Great Lakes Regional Conference in 1986 that was hosted by the twelve chapters in the West Virginia Cluster. She was a Silver Star member with forty-six years of service, having been initiated in 1977. In 1999 she served as Vice President of the Charleston-Institute Chapter of Links, Incorporated. During her thirty-seven years of membership she was a faithful and loyal member as she fulfilled her responsibilities in accomplishing organizational goals.
After her retirement, Delories continued to work in the community championing access to educational opportunities. She also focused on health and safety issues, especially risk reduction as related to hazardous materials produced, stored and transported in the community areas of Institute, Pinewood and Dunbar. In her retirement years she still continued with her personal philosophy, which was "Giving of self through volunteer service can help create a positive change for the community with a special focus on mentoring young adults and the welfare of children and senior citizens."
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at First Baptist Church, Charleston with Rev. Paul Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at First Baptist Church, Charleston.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.