Thank you for Reading.

Delories Y. Osborne Davis
SYSTEM

MRS. DELORIES Y. OSBORNE DAVIS, 77, of Charleston, was born on January 19, 1946 in Bluefield, and passed away peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her father, Charles H. Osborne; mother, Alice M. Osborne; husband, Keith R. Davis; and three brothers.

Tags

Recommended for you