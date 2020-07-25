DELORIS ANN "HOLLEY" SALMONS, 73 of West Hamlin passed away on July 23, 2020. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV, visitation will be 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
