Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


DELORIS ANN "HOLLEY" SALMONS, 73 of West Hamlin passed away on July 23, 2020. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV, visitation will be 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.