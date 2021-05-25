DELORIS ANN SHANK, 78, of Winfield, formally of Dunbar WV, went home with the Lord on May 22, 2021.
Deloris was born September 1, 1942 in Dunbar WV to Curtis and Marie Bailey. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother (nana), sister and friend. She dedicated her life to raising her family. She was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Temple of St. Albans, WV.
She is preceded in death by her both of her parents, Curtis Bailey and Marie Henson Bailey.
Deloris is survived by her loving husband of 56 year, Jackie M. Shank. Her son and daughter in law; Michael and Lora Shank of Scott Depot, WV. Grandchildren; Taylor Shank of Winfield and Kaleigh Shank Garcelon of Winfield, WV. Great Granddaughter; Eden Ann Garcelon. Sister; Janet Watson of Cross Lanes, WV. Brothers; Eugene Bailey of Scott Depot, WV, Bill Bailey of Tampa, FL.
A Graveside Service to Honor the Life of Deloris will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 26, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV with Rev. Brian Dean officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the WVU Medicine Children's Hospital, 1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506
Memories may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.