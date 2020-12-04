DELORIS ANN WHITE SHAMBLIN, 85, of Elkview, WV went home to be with the Lord December 3, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late John W. White and Mildred Hunt White.
She was a 1953 graduate of Clendenin High School. Deloris was a homemaker and a Christian.
She is survived by; her husband of 67 years, Dennis Shamblin; two children, Dennis "Denny" Shamblin Jr. (Jama) of Oak Island, NC and Denise Lupardus (Andy) of Gandeeville, WV; 4 grandchildren, Brandon Shamblin (Kristi) of Scott Depot, WV, Tyler Shamblin (Maria) of Pinch, WV, Trevor Lupardus and Austin Lupardus both of Gandeeville, WV; two great granddaughters, Kinley Lupardus and Taytum Shamblin; sister, Betty Jones and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Clendenin Memorial Gardens for her immediate family. The service will be presided over by her nephew, Pastor Allen Jones.
Matics Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.