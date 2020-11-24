DELORIS "CHARLOTTE" FACEMIRE, of Dixie, born December 25, 1951, entered into rest on November 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Bernice Workman. She was preceded in death by her husband Owen "Junior" Facemire; brother Bradford Workman and daughter Cathy Smith.
She is survived by her children, John (Tammy) Facemire of Wyoming, Arron Facemire of Dixie, Randy Facemire of Craigsville, Jerry Facemire of Florida, Carla (Brad) Facemire of Charlton Heights, Jeannie Kieffer of Ohio; brothers Randell Workman, Tommy Workman, Earnest Workman, Calvin Workman, Neal Workman and David Workman; sisters Shelia Sears and Daisy Shrewsbury; eighteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren and, grand fur-baby Chance.
Charlotte was a homemaker, loved by her family, was a great cook. She loved to joke and cut-up with an infectious laugh. She enjoyed coloring and crafts. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved her grandbabies. Charlotte was a member of Ida Baptist Church and the Gauneka Ruritan Club.
The funeral service will be held at Noon, Tuesday, November 24, at Ida Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Friends may gather for visitation one hour before the service. Burial will follow at Ramsey Cemetery in Clay.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.penningtonfuneral.com. Pennington Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Facemire family.