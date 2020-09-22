DELORIS (FAYE) REYNOLDS, 84, left this earth to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Valley Center Nursing Home in South Charleston, West Virginia.
Faye was born on January 14, 1936 in Dexter, Missouri to Otis and Elsie (nee McClard) Dowdy. After graduating high school she moved to St. Louis, Missouri. In 1961 she met and married Charles Bishop Reynolds. They were married until June 1987 when Charles passed away. In 1995 she moved to St. Albans, West Virginia to be closer to her sister. She was a loving Mother, NiNi, Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt and Friend.
Beyond her career with the U.S. Veterans Administration, Faye was a traditional lady with a love of dogs and black coffee. Being among the last of us to grow up without running water and electricity in our fast-growing, modern world, Faye was humble beyond comparison. She also put others before herself, as exemplified by her love for her family. The dedication to her family was the one of the strongest in her life. She was the type to drop anything for her granddaughters, putting them above everything. After her first granddaughter entered her life, it was as though her world's axis become a point fixated on the child. That bond ran deep until the day she left to join our Father in heaven, where she surely no longer feels the burden of earthly pains.
Though she spoke little of herself due to her respectful, unassuming nature, the piece of the world that reads this should know and remember: that Faye had a calming aura, that she was a gentle soul, that she was once a songful person who played the piano and filled rooms with singing, that she had a fondness for molasses and word finds and red Beagle dogs, that she once was a straight A student, that the president when she was a little girl was FDR who she would still say was one of her favorite presidents, that she liked chocolate ice cream more than vanilla, and that her family and the world has lost someone dear and she can never be replaced.
She is survived by her Daughter, Debbie Reynolds of St. Albans. Her Granddaughers, Kelsey and Amelia Reynolds of St. Albans. Stepmother to son, Richard (Barbara) Reynolds of Borden, IN, daughter, Carolyn Cardwell of Jeffersonville, IN and Charles (Buddy) Reynolds (deceased) of Montreal,
Quebec. Sister of MaryBelle Minton of St. Albans; Aunt to Crystal (Mansour) Mashayekhi of Hurricane, WV, Cheryl (John) Brunetti of Sherrills Ford, NC and numerous step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in St. Louis, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, any tributes to Faye's memory can be made to:
Easterseals, Attn: Giving Coordinator, 141 W. Jackson Blvd., Suite 1400A, Chicago, IL 60604 St. Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at: St. Jude Dedication Donation
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.