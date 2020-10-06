Deloris Faye Shamblin
DELORIS FAYE SHAMBLIN, 82, of Sissonville passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at CAMC Hospice. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Frona Comer. Deloris was the longest serving member of Pleasant Grove Primitive Advent Christian Church; she gave her heart to the Lord when she was 12 years old. Deloris enjoyed feeding and watching her humming birds; and planting her garden.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 62 years Ronald Shamblin; children, Denzil Shamblin (Edna), Ronnie Shamblin (Renee), and Kelly Wines (Darren); grandchildren, Erin, Ryan, Tori, and Rhys; great grandchildren, Walter, Amelia, and Rylee. Deloris is proceeded in death by daughter, Melissa Faye Shamblin.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Roger Hammons will be officiating. Due to Covid19 masks are required and social distasting practiced. Burial will be private. Online condolence can be left by visiting:www.longfisherfuneralhome.com