DELORIS HOLLAND GARDNER born on January 21, 1939, in Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on May 8, 2020, at the age of 81, after a long and courageous battle with her illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Coy J. Holland and Ina G. Harper Holland; beloved husband, Howard H. Gardner; and her brother, Claris R. Holland.

She is survived by her loving sons, Howard (Corky) H. Gardner Jr. and son-in-law, Dr. Sandy Carman, and Timothy D. Gardner; grandchildren: Joshua D. Gardner and Andrea L. Gardner; mother of her grandchildren, Kelly R. Gardner; and her sister-in-law, Norma H. Holland.

Deloris was retired from the State of West Virginia, where she had worked for over 30 year, and was a founding member of the Belle Women's Club and the Belle Historical Society. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Belle, West Virginia, at the Gardner family cemetery.

