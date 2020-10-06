Deloris Holland Gardner

DELORIS H. GARDNER, born on January 21, 1939, in Charleston, passed away on May 8, 2020, at the age of 81, after a long and courageous battle with her illness.
Deloris was retired from the State of West Virginia, where she had worked for over 30 year, and was a founding member of the Belle Women's Club and the Belle Historical Society. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Coy J. Holland and Ina G. Harper Holland; beloved husband, Howard H. Gardner; and brother, Claris R. Holland; sister-in-law, Norma H. Holland.
Surviving are her loving sons, Howard (Corky) H. Gardner Jr. and son-in-law, Dr. Sandy Carman and Timothy D. Gardner; grandchildren, Joshua D. Gardner and Andrea L. Gardner; and mother of her grandchildren, Kelly R. Gardner.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Gardner Family Cemetery, Belle with Pastor Darick Biondi officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.