DELORIS JEAN MCCONNELL, 89, of Ravenswood, WV passed away August 22, 2020 at the Ravenswood Village following an extended illness. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV is assisting the family with arrangements.
