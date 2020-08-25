Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DELORIS JEAN MCCONNELL, 89, of Ravenswood, WV passed away August 22, 2020 at the Ravenswood Village following an extended illness. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV is assisting the family with arrangements.