DELORIS JEAN HATCHER McCONNELL, 89, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away August 22, 2020 at Ravenswood Village. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at St. Mathew Catholic Church, Ravenswood, WV. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home of Evans and Ravenswood, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.