DELORIS JEAN HATCHER McCONNELL, 89, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away August 22, 2020 at Ravenswood Village. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at St. Mathew Catholic Church, Ravenswood, WV. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home of Evans and Ravenswood, WV.

