Delphia Annlee Crihfield
DELPHIA ANNLEE CRIHFIELD, 83, passed away October 10, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, WV on Thursday the 13 from 5 - 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at 10 a.m., with Danny Cummings and Jeff Halstead officiating.

Delphia was born in Gay, WV to Homer Fields and Martha Nellie Ellen (Price) Fields on December 22, 1938. Her siblings included: Reva Shamblin (deceased), Delbert Fields (deceased), Avril Fields (deceased), Gertha Harris, Wanda (Johnny) Jones, Mazil (Arnold) Casto, Ozella "Bo" Scritchfield, Davey (Peggy) Fields, and Ralph (Darlene) Fields. She was the second eldest child of 10, and quickly had to take on the roles and responsibilities of raising her siblings due to her mother's failing health. She began cooking for her family at the age of 8 and her sisters lovingly referred to her as their "sister mom."

