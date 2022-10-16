DELPHIA ANNLEE CRIHFIELD, 83, passed away October 10, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held at Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley, WV on Thursday the 13 from 5 - 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at 10 a.m., with Danny Cummings and Jeff Halstead officiating.
Delphia was born in Gay, WV to Homer Fields and Martha Nellie Ellen (Price) Fields on December 22, 1938. Her siblings included: Reva Shamblin (deceased), Delbert Fields (deceased), Avril Fields (deceased), Gertha Harris, Wanda (Johnny) Jones, Mazil (Arnold) Casto, Ozella "Bo" Scritchfield, Davey (Peggy) Fields, and Ralph (Darlene) Fields. She was the second eldest child of 10, and quickly had to take on the roles and responsibilities of raising her siblings due to her mother's failing health. She began cooking for her family at the age of 8 and her sisters lovingly referred to her as their "sister mom."
She wed the love of her life, John, on January 2, 1960. Together they purchased their first 180-acre tract of land and began farming, soon their farm would grow to more than 600 acres with their family growing with it. They were blessed with six children: Carlos Crihfield (deceased), Diannia (Benny) Carpenter of Harmony, Vickie (Dave) Withers of Spencer, Angie (Jim) Henderson of Charleston, Andy (Cindy) Crihfield of Harmony, Tim (Rachel) Crihfield of Harmony. She loved spending time with her family. There was never a dull moment with 22 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren always running around. She loved listening to all the laughs and watching them play. Her grandchildren include: Nathan (Belinda) Carpenter, James (Jessica) Carpenter, Justin (Elizabeth) Epling, Chelsea Epling, Morgan Higginbotham, Emily (Alex) Ashely, Hannah (Quintin) Corbitt, Cory Crihfield (Fiancé Bianca), Jon Eric Kampsnider, Michael Henderson, Kristopher Kampsnider, Isaiah Crihfield, Leah Crihfield, Jamirose (Sabrina) Mickey, and Marijean Withers. Great grandchildren include: Chloe and Amelia Carpenter, Bradley Epling, Carter Crihfield, Lakyn Corbitt, Stryker and Ace Carpenter, Bexleigh and Graclyn Mickey. Special family: Jakie (Barb) Fields, Marletta Hall, Joey and Diane Rhodes, Eric Kampsnider, Jeff and Debbie Carper.
Delphia was a born again Christian and lived her life as an example for others. She was kind, loving, and selfless. Her heart was full when she could meet someone's needs whether it was feeding a hungry stomach, mending a scraped knee, or by tying a piece of thread to a June bugs leg for a little boy to fly. God gave her the gift of hospitality, never meeting a stranger. Her home was always open with a fresh pot of coffee on. Her words of wisdom and Godly advice constantly kept her family in line. She wanted everyone she met to know Jesus. Her purpose on this earth was to feed people both, physically and spiritually. If you ever left her house hungry, it was your fault. She will greatly be missed but we find peace and comfort in knowing we will see her again one day.