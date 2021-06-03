DELVONICA MONIQUE LEWIS gained her wings on May 23, 2021.
She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on December 10, 1994 to Valerie Badger Carter and Kenneth Anthony Lewis.
She had such a caring heart, contagious smile and free spirit. Delvonica enjoyed singing, drawing and spending time with family and friends. She was the baby in the family no matter how old she got. Her favorite color was blue, and her all-time favorite movie was Selena.
Delvonica is proceeded in death by her stepfather, Ryan Carter; grandmother, Betty Badger; and uncle, Kiel Bonaparte.
She will be missed by her loving mother, Valerie Badger Carter; siblings, Greg, Shilease, and Keyetta; nephews, David, Adrian; niece, Shayla; uncles, Kareem Badger, Fred Badger, and Earl Bonaparte; aunts, Tina Badger, Keli Lynch, Danielle Lynch, Crystal Carter; and a host of cousins.
Delvonica was truly an angel on this earth.
A service will be held at 12 p.m., on Saturday, June 5th at New Covenant Baptist Church, Charleston.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.